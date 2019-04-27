Mia Khalifa photos: Over a million hearts were broken when former adult star Mia Khalifa announced her engagement to boyfriend Robert Sandberg. Since then the couple had shared several beautiful pictures together giving us all major couple goals.

Mia Khalifa photos: Over a million hearts were broken when former adult star Mia Khalifa announced her engagement to boyfriend Robert Sandberg. Since then the couple had shared several beautiful pictures together giving us all major couple goals. After quitting the pornographic business back in 2015, Mia became a sports commentator and webcam model. Before announcing her engagement, Mia divorced her first husband in 2016.

Mia also featured in a song titled Skan ft. M.I.M.E, which became one of the trending tracks on YouTube. The song was released on April 27, 2018. She is quite active on Instagram and she barely misses a chance to post any details from her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platforms. The diva boasts over 15 million fans on Instagram making her one of the most-followed Instagram celebrity.

Here are some of her pictures that the diva has posted via her Instagram profile. In one of her recently posted pictures, Khalifa can be seen sporting a classy pair of black goggle. The sexy photo was posted from Austin, Texas around 20 hours ago which went viral. The photo got over 1 million likes with around 8 thousand comments.

Another hot photo that garnered over 1.7 million likes and 10.8 thousand comments, was posted around three days ago. No doubt Mia broke the Internet with her uber hot picture.

