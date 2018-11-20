Mia Khalifa hot and sexy photos: Actor Mia Khalifa has shared a new photo on the photo-sharing app Instagram, which has taken the internet by storm. Mia Khalifa is a fitness icon to millions as she has a perfect and attractive body. Mia Khalifa was the the most searched personality of 2016 on the Internet, say reports.

Mia Khalifa hot and sexy photos: Ex-porn star and Arabian modeling sensation Mia Khalifa has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo. Mia Khalifa’s latest photo is too hot to handle as she is looking red hot in a red color bra with blue color jeans. Mia Khalifa captioned the picture as “My safe word is “sausage” 📸: @leannmueller1 #BarbecueFeminized. The model is a fitness icon to millions as she has a perfect and attractive body shape. Her style statement has been liked by thousands of netizens and her social media accounts are flooded with compliments.

This is not the first that Mia Khalifa has taken the Internet by storm, earlier also she had shared some naughty posts that are an eye treat to her followers across the globe. Mia Khalifa is very much active on social media and keeps on posting her latest photos and videos. One can imagine her following as her hot photos and videos go viral within a few minutes of sharing.

The reports claim that Mia Khalifa topped the charts for the most searched personality 2016 on the internet. Khalifa left the porn industry after she underwent a baptism of fire due to a scene in a video where she’s seen wearing a hijab. After the controversy, searches for Khalifa had increased five-fold, most of them from the Middle East itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More