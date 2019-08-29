Social media sensation and former porn star Mia Khalifa recently opened up about her decision of getting in the pornographic industry and how she is ashamed of it.

When we hear the name Mia Khalifa, we think of a porn star at the top of her game. But not many people know that she is no more a part of the pornographic industry. In fact, Mia Khalifa, who started her porn career in 2014, left the industry within a year. The Lebanese actor, who now lives in the United States, in a recent interview spoke about how the decision of getting into the porn industry was the worst decision of her life and how she is extremely ashamed of it.

Mia Khalifa said she is ashamed at her decision she made when she was just 21 and the inappropriate decision led to her working in porn. Mia Khalifa said if she is given a chance, she would love to go back and change her decision as she totally regrets it. She also said porn is still stigmatised and therefore people, who consume it themselves call it bad, so they are being hypocrites, but that’s how the world is.

Talking about her experience in America after moving from Beirut, Khalifa said America made her a very strong person. She said that because she was Lebanese, she faced a lot of racism and people used to call her a terrorist. However, this made her strong as a person and later she thought that all the bullying is normal and she got used to it.

Mia Khalifa has time and again spoken against the porn industry and how it has caused her loss of privacy several times.

After quitting her porn career with the realization that it was the worst decision of her life, Mia started her own YouTube channel and started doing what she liked—sports anchoring.

She is also a sports commentator for several events and is a webcam model as well.

With over 26 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Mia Khalifa is a social media sensation and an Internet personality.

She keeps her fans occupied with her stunning photos that go viral in no time.

Mia Khalifa, who got divorced in 2016, is now engaged to renowned chef Robert Sandberg and they share their stunning photos on Instagram.

