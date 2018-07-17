Ex porn star Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram photo has taken social media by storm. The sexy diva, who is now pursuing her passion for sports and has also become a sports commentator, shared a crazy picture of herself on her Instagram account and it has driven fans crazy. In the picture, Mia is posing with a huge knife which she is holding close to her mouth.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who has a huge fan following on social media, keeps treating her fans with her sultry and crazy photos and videos on her social media account. The sexy diva, who is now pursuing her passion for sports and has also become a sports commentator, shared a crazy picture of herself on her Instagram account and it has driven fans crazy. In the picture, Mia is posing with a huge knife which she is holding close to her mouth.

Wearing a sexy red bra with a torn white crop top along with denim shorts and brown high boots, Mia is looking killer and that’s the reason that the photo has gone viral on social media. Mia’s crazy pose and specially the way she is holding the knife has set Internet on fire.

What further caught our attention was Mia’s caption for the crazy photo. Mia wrote that this is exactly how every girl feels when she tells a man that she is not crazy.

Mia also revealed that it is a throwback picture from behind the scenes of her shoot at La Barbecue. Her picture received more than 1 million likes and has been flooded with comments.

Mia was one of the top ranked performers on porn website Porn hub but she quit her pornographic career in 2015.

Mia revealed that she has a lot of passion for sports and then started hosting many sports shows. The Lebanese-born American diva has a massive fan base in social media and has a number of fans across the globe. She is also one of the most searched social media icon on Google.

Mia Khalifa keeps sharing her sexy and funny videos on her Twitter and Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with hot and sultry photos.

