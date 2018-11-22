Mia Khalifa hot Instagram photos: Former porn star Mia Khalifa looking sizzling in her new photo uploads on Instagram. For now, the Internet sensation has about 11.7 million Instagram photos, which itself is a big achievement. Though the model has left the porn industry and is currently a social media personality still her fans love her from the core of their heart.

In the picture, the hottie is wearing a white translucent crop top with a black lace bra. Below he is wearing a dark colour lower. Accessorizing the outfit she is also wearing black aviators, which is complimenting her well from every angle. Her mild makeup and nude lipstick make the actor look more pleasing and natural.

The hottie started acting in pornography from October 2014 and just after working for 2 months, she became the number one performer on the website Pornhub. Suddenly, she was surrounded with a controversy for wearing the Islamic hijab while performing sexual acts in a video. Post the controversy, Mia left the Pornographic industry.

After leaving the industry, she became a social media personality and commenced with a youtube channel. For now, the model sells photoshoots, merchandise and exclusive content on partner websites. She has also started with the genre of sports and has even started anchoring in many sports shows.

