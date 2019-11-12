Mia Khalifa: Have a look at 25 best photos of the former adult industry porn star Mia Khalifa. Mia has 18 million followers on social media and these pictures are proof why.

Mia Khalifa: Here are 25 hot photos of former porn star

Former adult industry actor Mia Khalifa is popular all over the world because of her looks. She is a Lebanese-American who is currently a social media influencer and is winning hearts from her photos on social media. Mia joined the porn industry in the year 2014 and continued it only for a year. As per reports, she left the industry after getting death threats from terrorist organisations.

Mia is married to a chef and keeps uploading pictures with him. She was the most searched pornstar on Google of 2016 and got a lot of popularity from her porn films on Porn Hub. A song titles as Mia Khalifa was composed by Timeflies to pay tribute to her. Currently, she has 18 million followers on Instagram and she never fails to treat her fans with all her hot, sexy and bold photos.

Recently, Mia was seen at BBC HARDtalk talking about her journey in the porn industry. She also revealed how she has to struggle for her image in public as people today recognize her only as an adult actor. Her love for food can be seen from her social media handle, Mia is happily married to Robert Sandberg and gives major couple goals. This is her second marriage before Robert Mia was married to a school sweetheart but later got divorced.

Mia has tried her best to manage her image after leaving the adult industry and is a motivation for all the other women. In the BBC interview, she revealed about the problems she had to go through while and after leaving the porn industry.

Here are some best pictures of Mia which will make you drool:

