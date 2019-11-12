Former adult industry actor Mia Khalifa is popular all over the world because of her looks. She is a Lebanese-American who is currently a social media influencer and is winning hearts from her photos on social media. Mia joined the porn industry in the year 2014 and continued it only for a year. As per reports, she left the industry after getting death threats from terrorist organisations.
Mia is married to a chef and keeps uploading pictures with him. She was the most searched pornstar on Google of 2016 and got a lot of popularity from her porn films on Porn Hub. A song titles as Mia Khalifa was composed by Timeflies to pay tribute to her. Currently, she has 18 million followers on Instagram and she never fails to treat her fans with all her hot, sexy and bold photos.
Recently, Mia was seen at BBC HARDtalk talking about her journey in the porn industry. She also revealed how she has to struggle for her image in public as people today recognize her only as an adult actor. Her love for food can be seen from her social media handle, Mia is happily married to Robert Sandberg and gives major couple goals. This is her second marriage before Robert Mia was married to a school sweetheart but later got divorced.
Mia has tried her best to manage her image after leaving the adult industry and is a motivation for all the other women. In the BBC interview, she revealed about the problems she had to go through while and after leaving the porn industry.
Here are some best pictures of Mia which will make you drool:
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
Same exact photo I posted earlier today, minus color-correction and skin smoothing. THE INTERNET IS A LIE, Y’ALL. But you know what’s real? Eye bags, dark circles, smile lines, not blending your makeup cause your bathroom lighting is off because every time you go to Home Depot you buy a different color bulb, stretch marks, thigh dimples, and sub par lighting. LOVE YO DAMN SELF.
Her commentary 😭 everyone needs a hype man like @thejennaleexx 😂 This months patreon gallery was shot by my best friend @thejennaleexx on my personal camera. I wanted this shoot to be a little more intimate and less produced, but I think it might actually turn out to be my best gallery to date! Link in my bio to gain access ♥️ (hair and makeup by ME! I’m so proud of myself!! 😂)
MY NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO IS LIVE!!!! Click the link in my bio to see my try on and review all of these gorgeous @donnamizani pieces (including that amazing yellow dress)! Thank you so much to Donna for sending me the care package. Comment below which piece was y’alls favorite on me!
