Former porn star Mia Khalifa is back to stun her fans with her latest Instagram post wherein she can be seen in a ravishing avatar in a white lingerie. Khalifa left the porn industry after she underwent a baptism of fire due to a scene in a video where she's seen wearing a hijab during a threesome.

According to online data available, Mia was the most searched for an adult actress of 2016

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is back to stun her fans with her latest Instagram post wherein she can be seen in a ravishing avatar in a white lingerie. After Mia left the porn industry, due to controversy in the Middle East over a video in which she performed sexual acts while wearing the Islamic hijab, she’s taken to modelling and is quite bold in exploring this career choice as well.

Khalifa left the porn industry after she underwent a baptism of fire due to a scene in a video where she’s seen wearing a hijab during a threesome. After the criticism, Khalifa came out to clarify that the controversial scene was satirical and should be taken as such.

According to online data available, Mia was the most searched for an adult actress of 2016. After the controversy, searches for Khalifa had increased five-fold, most of them from the Middle East itself.

After Mia left the porn industry she has worked in Miami as a paralegal and bookkeeper and then when better opportunities arrived transitioned into a career as a social media personality, webcam model and sports commentator. She performs as a webcam model and sells photographs and also deals in explicit videos and photos as well. Khalifa is going to co-host SportsBall alongside Tyler Coe, with its second season premiering July 16, 2018, exclusively on RoosterTeeth, as per reports.

Not only this after ending her pornographic career, she has also used her social media presence of over 1 million Twitter and 300,000 Instagram followers to support the professional sports teams from Washington, D.C.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More