Mia Khalifa began performing as a webcam model and sol explicit photoshoots and videos on social media website Findrow. After the money started rolling in, Mia Khalifa started her YouTube channel and she also live streams sometimes on Twitch. Khalifa also co-hosted SportsBall alongside Tyler Coe which premiered on July 16, 2018.

Mia Khalifa photos: The internet knows what you did on New Year's, Mia!

Mia Khalifa may have been out of pornographic business but her endeavours of past had garnered her a huge number of followers who still continue to ardently follow the stunning social media personality. After quitting the porno career in 2016, Miss Khalifa has tried her hands at various ventures from being a paralegal to working as a bookkeeper in Miami. However, that all did not pan out as she had planned.

The Lebanese-origin American stunner has a fan following of a staggering 12.4 million on Instagram and any picture that she usually puts out on the image-sharing platform manages to garner over a million likes in no time. She posts pictures from her hot photoshoots, travels, leisure trips, parties and what not. And trust us, she manages to pull her beautiful avatar in every picture but she posted an anomaly post-New Year party. Here, take a look at her hung over picture:

