Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who is now pursuing her career in sports as a host and a sports anchor, has also become a social media sensation! Her sexy photos and seductive videos make her followers go crazy and set the screens on fire! Mia Khalifa never fails to impress her with her experimenting skills and her fashion choices! Her steamy and sultry photos and photoshoots make her 11.9 million followers go crazy on social media and her latest Instagram post is setting the Internet on fire!

Dressed in a sexy black net lingerie, Mia Khalifa looks ravishing as she poses for the camera with a wine glass in her hand! Her rep lipstick and those sexy expressions will make it difficult for fans to get their eyes off her! Mia Khalifa is one of the most searched social media personalities on Google and has a massive following on all social media platforms! Mia Khalifa is also a sports commentator and a webcam model. The diva also runs her own YouTube channel and the videos garner millions of views!

Mia Khalifa has been rocking the Internet with her sizzling photos and crazy videos! Her stardom is massive and she has become an Internet sensation!

