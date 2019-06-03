Mia Khalifa sexy photos: The ever so gorgeous and sexy Mia Khalifa is a social media sensation with more than 16 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at her top 20 sexy photos, images, wallpapers, movies, songs, and video inside.

Mia Khalifa sexy photos: Former adult star Mia Khalifa also known as Mia Callista is a social media star, sports commentator as well as a webcam model. The diva started her pornography acting in October 2014 and by the end was ranked as number 1 performer on the website pornhub.com. however, her career choice was met with controversy when one such video of hers went viral in Islamic hijab. After three months Khalifa left the industry to pursue other interests.

Born in Lebanon and brought up in the United States, Mia Khalifa is surely one hot chick who has a fan following more than 16 million followers on Instagram. After leaving the pornographic industry, Mia Khalifa worked in Miami as bookkeeper and paralegal.

For the unaware, Mia Khalifa while at college worked as a bartender and did some modeling work and after moving to Miami Florida she was approached for nude modeling, which she accepted and entered the porn industry in October 2014.

Well, isn’t she a sight for sore eyes? We bet she is! However, her jobs came with many drawbacks, her parents stopped talking to her as her career choice got them embarrassment and they disassociated themselves from her. She even got divorced from her childhood sweetheart in 2014 and made it official in 2016.

Known for her curvaceous body and her gorgeous looks, her fandom known no end! As the hysteria continues, a fan in November 2016, filed a petition called for Khalifa to be appointed as the next United States ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, the musical duo iLOVEFRiDAY released a diss track called Mia Khalifa which went viral all over on the TikTok app. The meme, as well as the song, has been used in more than four million TikTok videos.

