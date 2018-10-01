Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who has now become a social media personality and exploring different careers, has been raising the temperature with her sexy and bold photos as well as videos which she has been sharing on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Dressed in sexy black lingerie, Mia Khalifa looks seductive as she poses for the camera

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who has now become a social media personality and exploring different careers, has been raising the temperature with her sexy and bold photos as well as videos which she has been sharing on photo-sharing app Instagram. Mia Khalifa on Monday treated her millions of followers with a sexy and seductive video from her upcoming photoshoot and we must say that she looks absolutely stunning in the video which has not only gone viral but has taken the Internet by storm.

Dressed in sexy black lingerie, Mia Khalifa looks seductive as she poses for the camera. Her sensuous expressions are to die for! She is one of the most searched social media personalities and was one of the top porn stars of Porn Hub.

After quitting her pornographic career she is now perusing her love for sports. She has hosted a lot of sports shows and has even anchored for many sports shows. Her latest photos have taken over the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More