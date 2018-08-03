Internet sensation Mia Khalifa shared her hot and sizzling pictures on social media site Instagram. Mia Khalifa's latest pictures with a tennis racket in hand have driven their fans crazy. Mia Khalifa is wearing a white colour skirt with a black sports bra and looks stunning in the pictures are trending on the internet.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been ruling the internet from last few years, has now stepped in the sports world and soon will be hosting a few games. Mia Khalifa has been trending since she shared her hot picture on the social media platform Instagram with a tennis racket in hand. Mia Khalifa’s latest image also features her friend Jenna Lee in a tennis court. Both the hot models have driven their fans crazy and taken the internet by storm.

Mia Khalifa is wearing a white colour skirt with a black sports bra and looks super sexy with another hot model standing next to her holding tennis rackets. Mia Khalifa’s latest pictures with naughty expressions are treat to the eyes of her fans. Mia Khalifa’s. She has been ruling the internet with a huge fan following.

It’s not the first time that Mia Khalifa has posted such fascinating pictures that can melt out anyone’s heart. Mia Khalifa loves many sports including football fan, ice hockey and tennis. She keeps treating her fans with stunning photos and videos on her Instagram account. Mia Khalifa has 9.1 million followers on Instagram and 2.31 million fans on Twitter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More