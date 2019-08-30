Mia Khalifa, the former pornstar, recently opened up about her past and her life with her Swedish chef fiance Robert and said that Robert makes her happy and a better person in every way. Mia has now turned a sports commentator and is addicted to social media. Here are the beautiful pictures of Mia Khalifa that you just can't miss out on.

She keeps her fans occupied with her stunning photos

Mia Khalifa, the former pornstar aka Mia Callista, famous for her pornographic role played in the year 2014 to 2015 is an Internet sensation. This 26-year-old beautiful social media personality is always in the news for her sexy looks and her past life. She was also ranked the most viewed pornstar on the site pornhub. She have millions of followers on Instagram and has now turned the Lebanese American sports commentator. She is engaged to the Swedish chef Robert Sandberg and describes him as the love of her life.

Mia has always avoided the conversation about her past but recently she came up with a video in which she stated that people have a wrong conception that she made millions while working in the porn industry and made it clear that it was totally untrue. She told her fans the number she earned in the porn industry was only $ 12,000 and said she never saw a penny again after that even if she was the most viewed pornstar on the internet. She opened up about how difficult it was for her to find a career in sports. She said that it was the phase that gets her down because of hearing ‘No’s’ from the companies who rejected her because of her past.

Mia Khalifa got engaged to the Swedish chef Robert Sandberg earlier this year and keeps on posting photos and video with him on social media. She also said that because of her past life, she had a thought that she would never get a man in her life like her fiance. Mia said that Robert her fiance appreciated everything that she did since her porn career, and it meant so much for her.

Mia was out on a trip with her fiance in Copenhagen and today she posted a picture of her getting back from there to Los Angeles. She even got a tattoo of Rolling Stones from Denmark’s capital Copenhagen and captioned it as they were sold out of T-shirts so she got a Tattoo instead on her forearm.

