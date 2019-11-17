Former porn star and social media sensation Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular Internet personalities and we get you 5 of her unseen photos which are too hot to handle!

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has been making headlines ever since her interview in which she revealed many unknown facts about her life, pornographic career, life choices, regrets, and much more. She is surely one of the most Googled personalities who has a massive fan base on social media with millions of fans as well as followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Mia Khalifa, who broke millions of hearts after she announced her engagement to a renowned world-class chef named Robert Sandberg, is loved by all.

She was one of the most popular adult stars during her career in the pornographic industry from 2014 to 2015 for a brief period of one year and is now pursuing her career in the sports industry and is a sports anchor and commentator.

Mia Khalifa is one of the most searched social media personalities and the photos and videos of the diva go viral on the Internet in no time. Mia Khalifa is a Lebanese-born model who is now located in the United States. Mia Khalifa has her own YouTube channel and she keeps entertaining millions of her followers with her exciting videos.

During her career in the pornographic industry, she was one of the most viewed porn stars in the industry and is now a renowned celebrity. Mia Khalifa has millions of fans on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which take the Internet by storm in no time.

We get you 5 of her unseen photos which are so hot to handle that you cannot miss them at all! Have a look at 5 of her sexy photos which will set your screens on fire! These are Mia Khalifa’s unseen photos which are totally unmissable!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App