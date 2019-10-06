Mia Khalifa vs Sunny leone: Former porn stars Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone are two names which need no introduction, from their hot body to songs, to their Instagram profiles, Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa are two of the biggest supermodels of the industry! Before getting into their detail information, check out their hot, sexy clicks inside!

Talking about Sunny Leone firstly, the diva is an American Canadian citizen who predominantly works in Bollywood movies. The former adult star is one of the biggest celebrities of India with a fan following of more than 30 million on Instagram. Going by her stage name Sunny Leone, her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and apart from being an actor, Sunny Leone is a model, an entrepreneur, a television host, and a dancer! From making her Bollywood debut in 2012 to now having her own makeup label, Sunny has made a name for herself!

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa, the former porn star also goes by the name Mia Callista and is a Lebanese American social media personality, television sports commentator and webcam model for many brands. Been a part of the porn industry for a year, Mia Khalifa made a name for herself very easily. Mia started acting in porn from October 2014 onwards and by the end of the year, she was one of the most viewed celebrities on the pornhub website. However, her career choice was, met with many controversies in the middle east, but it didn’t stop her from being one of the biggest celebrities in the porn industry.

Check out Mia Khalifa’s hot pictures here:

Now married and settled with long term beau, Mia Khalifa is in a happy relationship with a chef. For the unknown, Mia Khalifa hails from a very conservative family and in the wake of the South Lebanon conflict, arrived to the USA in 2001 for making a career for herself. Raised in a catholic family, Khalifa’s porn debut led to her parents disowning her.

Whereas on the other hand, Sunny leone had to struggle too. Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny leone is a Sikh Indian Punjabi and made her porn debut back in 2008 and left a few years later. Before making her way into the porn industry, Sunny Leone worked at a German bakery and later at tax and retirement firm but that wasn’t her aim, Sunny wanted to become a nurse.

Check out her photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App