Lebanese-American social media personality and former porn star Mia Khalifa has been breaking the Internet with her sexy photos! Mia, who is best known for her adult films and was one of the most popular porn stars on PornHub shared a steamy photo on her official Instagram account wishing all her fans a very happy new year! Sharing the photo, Mia Khalifa wrote that she hopes that everyone’s new years will be better than the way she is looking in the photo!

Mia Khalifa is an Internet sensation and a social media personality and has more than 12.4 million followers on her official Instagram account and has a massive fan base across the globe! Mia Khalifa is one of the most searched social media personality. She has also been a part of many controversies such as in the one where she performed some sexual acts while wearing a hijab. Mia Khalifa loves sports and has been hosting many sports events recently.

Mia Khalifa is also a sports anchor, sports commentator and a webcam model. Mia keeps sharing her breathtaking photos on her official Instagram account.

