There were times when one used to think about dark action movies and the only director that used to pop-up in our heads would be Ram Gopal Verma or RGV. The director has given some masterpieces in past like Sarkar trilogy, Satya, Company, Ab Tak Chappan, Ek Hasina Thi and many more. However, many say that the director seems to have gone a little off-track these days. Ram Gopal Varma has already been creating headlines in regard to his upcoming movie — God, Sex and Truth — that stars adult film star Mia Malkova. Well, what’s more, interesting here is that while promoting his upcoming movie with the beautiful porn actress, the director compared Mia Malkova, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s richest Mukesh Ambani on their ‘popularity stats’.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rangeela director said, “The real Truth behind God, Sex and Truth as per statics released by Google.. Mia Malkova is more popular than our PM Narendra Modi and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani..Hail #GodSexTruth”. He even shared a picture showing that Mia Malkova has beaten PM Modi and Mukesh Ambani altogether to become the most popular person in India. The film — God, Sex and Truth — will trace the philosophical route of Malkova’s life and time had already been creating buss across the world. After Sunny Leone, Mia Malkova is the second adult film actress to be shot by an Indian feature filmmaker.

The real Truth behind God, Sex and Truth as per statics released by Google.. @MiaMalkova is more popular than our P M Narendra Modi and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani ..Hail #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/aO7mNcbe5g — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2018

Well, this is not it. Ram Gopal Varma seems to have found a new way to promote his upcoming movie this time. The director keeps on sharing the Google’s popularity stats on his social media handles to promote his upcoming feature film with an adult actress. RGV also shared his views on the most controversial movie of 2018, yet, Padmaavat while keeping his God, Sex and Truth in a loop. The director said, “The difference between Mia Malkova‘s God Sex Truth and Deepika Padukone‘s Padmaavat is One is a Social Controversy and the Other is a Historical Controversy.

The difference between @MiaMalkova ‘s #GodSexTruth and @deepikapadukone ‘s Padmaavat is One is a Social Controversy and the Other is a Historical Controversy pic.twitter.com/pYETcPJ8Xg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2018

The director also shared a stat by Google showing that people are liking foreigner Mia Malkova than Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. RGV’s upcoming movie is said to be a web feature film starring one of the biggest porn star of all times, Mia Malkova.