Mic Drop? More Like Mic Flop: Ishaan Khatter’s Miss World Performance Leaves The Internet Unimpressed As Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri Steals the Show

It was all shaping up to be a big moment. Ishaan Khatter, known for his Bollywood charm and bold stage presence, was ready to light up the Miss World 2025 stage in Hyderabad. With a packed house, a high-energy playlist, and a global spotlight, everything seemed perfectly set for a standout performance.

Khatter hit the stage at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, dancing to a mix of global hits. He kicked things off with impressive energy — his moves to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” had the audience clapping, and when he revisited “Zingaat”, the track that first brought him fame in Dhadak, the crowd erupted in nostalgic cheers.

But then came the twist: BTS’s hit song “Mic Drop”.

A Risky BTS Tribute That Didn’t Land

On paper, it sounded like a winning idea — a Bollywood star paying tribute to one of K-pop’s biggest anthems. Fans expected Khatter to channel the sharp, powerful choreography that has made BTS’s performances iconic worldwide. But what unfolded on stage didn’t quite deliver.

Instead of replicating BTS’s tight, drill-like moves, Ishaan went for what many onlookers described as a loose interpretation — a remix not of the song itself, but of the moves. And it didn’t sit well with K-pop fans, especially the diehard BTS ARMY.

Social media lit up almost immediately. The reactions were swift and ranged from light teasing to outright cringe.

“Omg what am I seeing bro, nice try but need more practice 👏👏,” one user wrote.

“Ye kya dekh liya mene inko nhi aata to kyu karte hai 😂,” another commented.

“Bol do ye edit h,” someone joked in disbelief.

“Choreography left the world🤸🏻‍♀️,” one post read.

“I’m embarrassed on their behalf 😭,” summed up the mood for many.

Even fans who wanted to support Khatter admitted it just didn’t feel right — especially for a song that holds such intense global fandom.

Miss World 2025 Crowns Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri

While Ishaan’s performance may have made waves online, the heart of the event stayed true to its mission: celebrating beauty, purpose, and intelligence on an international platform. Out of 108 contestants from around the world, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand emerged victorious, taking the crown from Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, the reigning Miss World.

The defining moment came during the Q&A round, where Opal delivered a thoughtful and emotionally grounded answer when asked about the role of truth and responsibility in storytelling by judge Sonu Sood.

“Be the person that someone or the other will look up to. I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you — whether it’s a child, whether it’s an adult, it could even be your own parents — that look up to you in a way. And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world,” she said.

Her answer received widespread applause and instantly became a highlight of the night — a true mic drop moment, delivered without music or backup dancers.

A Lesson in Global Stage Presence

There’s no denying Ishaan Khatter has charisma and stage presence. He’s got the look, the confidence, and a fanbase that roots for him. But stepping into global spaces — especially when paying homage to something as tightly choreographed and passionately followed as K-pop — comes with its own set of challenges.

Performing BTS’s “Mic Drop” might have been a bold move, but as many fans pointed out, it takes more than just enthusiasm to pull it off. The precision and polish K-pop performances demand can’t be faked — and Khatter’s attempt, though energetic, fell short of expectations.

Maybe next time, it’ll land better. With the right prep and a little more finesse, Ishaan could still own the international stage. After all, even a mic drop needs timing.