Michael Jackson death anniversary: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, among other Bollywood celebrities who are an ardent fans of Michael Jackson paid tribute to the dancer on his death anniversary with a dance video. Tiger Shroff danced to Ranveer Singh's Padmavat track Khalibali to pay tribute to the legendary singer and dancer. See video

Michael Jackson death anniversary: Michael Jackson has carved a name for himself from being the legendary singer to a composer to dancer, Michael Jackson aka MJ is the name everyone knows. The man behind the legendary song such as Thriller, Beat it, Rock My world, Dangerous and many more passed away nine years back and is still remembered every day.

To pay tribute to him Bollywood actor and dancer Tiger Shroff, who is an ardent fan of MJ took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, where he can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh’s song Khalibali in Michale Jackson style.

On his death anniversary, Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff can be seen acing the moves like MJ in this viral video, from doing the moonwalk to his other dance forms, Tiger Shroff is nailing each step like a pro!

Tiger Shroff expressed his love for Michael Jackosn with this video and captioned it as- Can’t believe its been nine years already I am sure even Khilji would have offered you his throne with hashtags king of kings, rest in peace, gone too soon and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor and was last seen in Studnet of the Year 2 with debuts Tara Sutaria and Naanya Panday. however, the movie didn’t do well at the box office and was a fail.

