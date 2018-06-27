Renowned music manager and father of legendary Michael Jackson, Joe Jackson, died on Wednesday at the age of 89 in Los Angeles. Joe, who died just two days after the death anniversary of his son Michael, was undergoing treatment for terminal pancreatic cancer.

Joe Jackson, the father of legendary singer Michael Jackson, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89 years in Los Angeles, USA. The news of his death was confirmed by a person close to the Jackson family. Reportedly, Joe Jackson was undergoing treatment in an LA hospital for terminal pancreatic cancer. Jackson’s demise comes just two days after the 9th death anniversary of his son Michael Jackson.

Joe Jackson was born in 1928 in Fountain Hill, Arkansas to Samuel Jackson and Crystal Lee King and in his memoir, he described his childhood as “lonely and with only a few friends”. His early success came in late 1960’s with son Michael’s musical group The Jackson 5, which produced the all-time hit song I Want You Back.

Joe married Katherine Scruse and had 10 children with her – Michael, Janet, Marlon, Brandon, La Toya, Sigmund, Maureen, Jermaine, Steven and Toriano. He also left behind another child, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, which he had with Cheryl Terrell.

He was inducted into the Rhythm & Blue Hall of Fame the class of 2014 for his tireless work for the music industry in America. The senior Jackson left behind a fortune of over $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Jackson’s daughter paid tribute to her recently deceased grandfather by posting a tribute on Instagram. She posted a picture of Joe and captioned it “infinite”.

Earlier, Joe’s son Jermaine had been putting up updates on Twitter about his father’s health. As per a recent interview he gave to The Mirror, Jermaine said, “He doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.”

