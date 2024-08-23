Michael Keaton Credits THIS Visionary Director For The Massive Success Of Marvel And DC Universes

Actor Michael Keaton recently expressed his belief that the Marvel and DC universes as we know them might not exist today without the visionary direction of Tim Burton.

Keaton, who portrayed Batman in Burton’s seminal 1989 film, reflected on the initial backlash he faced when cast as the iconic superhero, in an interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, the choice was met with significant scepticism from fans and critics alike, with protests involving 50,000 comic book enthusiasts challenging the decision.

“Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything,” Keaton remarked. He further elaborated, “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned,” in an interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Keaton also highlighted Burton’s role in seeing potential where others did not. Despite the controversy surrounding Keaton’s casting, Burton’s decision to cast him was pivotal.

“He hasn’t gotten himself enough credit for going, ‘Yeah, that guy,'” Keaton noted, adding, “But I think what happened was Tim saw Clean and Sober [Keaton’s first non-comedic role]. I get the credit. I don’t know that he got enough credit for making that move. That was a bold move.”

Burton, who also commented on Keaton’s performance, praised the actor for his “certain energy” that he believed was perfect for Batman. “You just look in his eyes, and he seems intelligent, scary, crazy, everything all at once,” Burton stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Keaton’s portrayal of Batman remains one of the most celebrated in the superhero genre, despite subsequent actors like George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson taking on the role.

(With Inputs From ANI)

