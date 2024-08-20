Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Michael Keaton Speaks Out On ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation: A Nonchalant Response

Actor Michael Keaton talked about the ‘Batgirl’ movie that got canceled, where he was set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, according to a report by Deadline. “I didn’t care one way or another,” said Keaton, adding, “Big, fun, nice check.”

The film ‘Batgirl’ was being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Keaton expressed his sympathy for the directors. “I like those boys. They’re nice guys. I pull for them,” he added. “I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I’m good.”

Keaton first played the superhero in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ in 1989 and reprised his role in ‘The Flash’ in 2023. Today, he is regarded as one of the greatest actors to have portrayed the Caped Crusader, a legacy he credits to Burton. “He changed everything,” Keaton added. “I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned.”

In August 2022, Warner Bros. announced that ‘Batgirl’ would not be moving forward, and star Leslie Grace shared the news with her fans through an Instagram post.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work, and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan—THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!” Leslie Grace wrote, as reported by Deadline.

