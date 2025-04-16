Home
  Michelle Trachtenberg Cause of Death Revealed: Diabetes Complications Linked to Liver Issues, Says Medical Examiner

Michelle Trachtenberg Cause of Death Revealed: Diabetes Complications Linked to Liver Issues, Says Medical Examiner

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, died from complications related to diabetes, the New York City Medical Examiner confirmed. The 39-year-old actor was found dead in her New York apartment in February, shortly after undergoing a liver transplant.

Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications related to diabetes, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old actor, best known for her role as Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was found dead in February inside her New York City apartment. At the time, police reported no signs of foul play.

She Recently Had a Liver Transplant

Trachtenberg’s sudden death came as a shock to fans and the entertainment industry, many of whom were unaware of any underlying health conditions. A source told NBC New York that the actor had recently received a liver transplant. The exact reason for the transplant has not been disclosed.

While the reason for her liver transplant remains unclear, medical experts highlight a well-documented link between diabetes and liver complications.

According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetes increases the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition marked by fat buildup in the liver. NAFLD can progress to cirrhosis, or severe liver scarring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also notes that NAFLD and type 2 diabetes often share overlapping risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.“Research on this connection is relatively new, but it’s becoming clear that each condition increases the risk for the other,” the CDC explains on its website.

Michelle Trachtenberg: A Legacy on Screen

Michelle Trachtenberg rose to fame through her portrayal of Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She appeared in over 60 episodes of the series between 2000 and 2003, playing the younger sister of Buffy, the title character portrayed by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

20th Century Fox Television, the studio behind Buffy, paid tribute to the late actor following her death, “Michelle touched a generation of television fans throughout her career, including in her unforgettable role as the independent and strong-willed Dawn Summers in ‘Buffy,’” the studio said in a statement.

Trachtenberg was also known for her recurring role on Gossip Girl, where she played Georgina Sparks—a scheming frenemy to many of the main characters—in 28 episodes between 2008 and 2012.

Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg: A Star Gone Too Soon

News of Michelle Trachtenberg’s death has left fans mourning the loss of a performer whose on-screen presence defined key moments in late-1990s and 2000s television. While the official cause has now been confirmed as diabetes-related complications, the details surrounding her recent liver transplant add a sobering layer to her untimely passing.

Also Read: Nora Aunor, Philippine Cinema’s ‘Superstar’, Dies at 71 — A Look Back at Her Life and Legacy

Michelle Trachtenberg Cause of Death

