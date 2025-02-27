Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Blake Lively took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to honor her former Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at the age of 39. Lively shared a touching tribute reflecting on her first meeting with Trachtenberg and the lasting impact she had on those around her.

Blake Lively’s Emotional Tribute

Lively shared a nostalgic photo of herself and Trachtenberg from the set of Gossip Girl, remembering the energy and passion Trachtenberg brought into every space she entered.

“This is the first day I met Michelle,” Lively wrote. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself. And she always had yummy caramel-smelling lip gloss because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera; she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details.”

Lively went on to emphasize how kind and thoughtful Trachtenberg was, adding, “She was a kind person through and through. Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Ed Westwick Also Pays His Respects

Lively wasn’t the only Gossip Girl alum to share their grief. Actor Ed Westwick, known for his role as Chuck Bass, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Trachtenberg.

“So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers,” Westwick wrote on his Instagram stories, alongside a throwback photo of the late actress from the set of Gossip Girl.

Details Surrounding Trachtenberg’s Passing

According to the New York City Police Department, Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after a 911 call was placed just after 8 a.m. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, authorities have stated that no criminal activity is suspected.

Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg’s Legacy

Trachtenberg starred in 28 episodes of Gossip Girl as Georgina Sparks, a cunning and rebellious character who often stirred up drama within the Upper East Side’s elite social circle. Georgina’s complex and unpredictable nature made her a fan favorite, and Trachtenberg’s portrayal of the character was praised for its depth and charisma.

Beyond Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg was known for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and EuroTrip. Her talent and presence left a lasting mark on both the television and film industries, making her passing a heartbreaking loss for fans and colleagues alike.

