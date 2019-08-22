The popular Indian playback singer Mika Singh has apologized to the country for his mistake of performing at a wedding event in Karachi during the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. For more details, read below!

The famous Indian singer Mika Singh was recently got banned from the Indian Film Industry, after he performed at the wedding of a billionaire’s daughter in Pakistan which is said to be close to the former President of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf, due to the tensed situations between the two countries.

Recently, he thought of making an apologetic statement to the nation and that he made while tending to the media. Mika Singh met BN Tiwari of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to make an apology. The popular Indian playback singer is facing a ban by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

In his statement, Mika said that it wasn’t like he resolved on performing there, it was an incident that he went there and the abrogation of Article 370 occurred in Kashmir. In the event that he committed a mistake, he apologizes to the federation and the whole nation.

After this, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued an official public announcement forbidding the mistake made by the famous playback singer Mika Singh. Also, Ashoke Pandit, FWICE chief advisor said that the federation has taken the matter seriously and they have issued noncooperation against any Pakistani artiste performing in India or any Indian artiste performing in Pakistan strictly after the Pulwama attack.

As per a report, Mika Singh landed in Karachi, Pakistan with his team to perform at the wedding ceremony of Pakistan’s billionaire and a close relative of former Pakistan’s President General Pervez Musharraf. The singer performed at the wedding on August 8 and after the event, some videos also went viral of Mika performing at the event.

