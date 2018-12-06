Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been arrested in Dubai on the alleged sexual misconduct charges at Bur Dubai at Thursday dawn. Reportedly, the singer is accused of sending inappropriate photographs to a 17-year-old Brazilian girl. The complaint has been registered against him in the Muraqqabaat police station.

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been arrested on the alleged sexual misconduct charges in Dubai at Thursday dawn. Reportedly, the singer has been accused of sending inappropriate photographs to a 17-year-old Brazilian girl. The complaint has been registered against him in the Muraqqabaat police station. The arrest took place at 3 am in the morning from a bar located at Bur Dubai and was then taken to Abu Dhabi jail.

Confirming the same, the Dubai Police quoted to a leading daily that the singer is in their custody. Mika was in Dubai for a performance at a Bollywood event. After the arrest, his several friends are trying to release him from the jail. As per ANI reports, the interrogation is underway.

Member of Singer Mika Singh's team: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway. pic.twitter.com/agdb4ASywR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

Recently, Mika took to his Instagram page to share a video from Dubai. He mentioned in the caption that he is excited to be in Dubai for his first event.

Not just that, Mika also posted a photo with singer Akon and wrote in his caption that it was lovely to meet the superstar Akon after so long.

Recently, Mika Singh came out in support of Me Too movement. In an interview to a leading daily, Mika Singh said that he is happy to see that women are actively coming out to share their experiences and are showing true faces of the men in the industry.

Known for Bollywood songs like, Subah Hone Na De, Hard Hard, Milenge Milenge, Bas Ek King among others has over four million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Singer Mika Singh had been in headlines for several reasons. From his hacked Twitter account to his robing case, he had been in limelight.

On the work front, Mika Singh is all set to unveil his Punjabi track. He will be collaborating with singer Biba Singh. Composed by Desi crew and written by Kumar Sunny, this video is produced by Mika Singh and Dr Tarang Krishna.

