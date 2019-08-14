All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has recently banned singer Mika Singh after his performance in Pakistan for an event for Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf's relative. The association also quoted that if anyone is spotted violating the guidelines shall face legal consequences.

Singer Mika Singh has recently been banned by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) after his performance in Karachi for a Pakistani politician Pervez Musharraf’s relative. As per a statement released by the film body, the singer has been boycotted from the associations with film production houses, various music companies and content providers of music. Further, the association also quoted that it will make sure that no one in the country works with Mika Singh. In case anyone is spotted breaking the guidelines shall face legal consequences.

To those who don’t know, Mika Singh performed at former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf’s relative’s family event. Reportedly, the actor has charged Rs 1.06 crore for her performance. As soon as the video of Mika Singh performing went viral on the Internet, fans expressed their anger on the singer’s decision to give regard to money more than his own nation.

Moreover, the shocking part is the singer took this decision knowing the relations between both India and Pakistan. Further, India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution and to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two different union territories has still not settled yet.

Take a look at the statement–

Here is an Official Statement from All Indian Cine Workers Association. pic.twitter.com/7wALqDXlWx — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 13, 2019

The All India Cine Workers Association feels that Mika Singh ignored India’s respect and pride and decided to take part in the celebrations in Pervez Musharraf’s celebration. Not just this, AICWA has also asked Information and Broadcasting Ministry to look into the matter and to take an appropriate step against Mika Singh.

