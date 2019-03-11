Popular singers including Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa and many Bollywood actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao are coming forward to support Bhushan Kumar's motive of making Bharat number one by making T-Series the number one YouTube channel worldwide.

Country’s leading singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa came forward in support of Bhushan Kumar’s motive of making Bharat number one by making T-Series the number one YouTube channel worldwide.

Mika Singh took to his social media showed his support towards making Bharat number one, he wrote, “Proud of you bhaaji:) You have the blessings of your father, the creator of @TSeries who has given a chance to so many singers. You are now doing the same, promoting good music with new talent. God bless you. No doubt @TSeries channel is No.1 worldwide. Jai Mata di🙏”.

Guru Randhawa also tweeted, “Let’s do this 🔥 India go to http://YouTube.com/tseries and subscribe 🙏”.

While Indian artists have been lending their support to make T-Series number one, NRI artist like Rameet Sandhu who also has lent her support by tweeting about the same she said, “It’s so exciting to know that @tseries.official, is on the way of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Congrats! @itsBhushanKumar

buzzing to be a part of this team 🔥 can’t wait to show you what iv got ready to release this year 💪🏼🔥”

After Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, now the actor Aparshakti Khurana also has tweeted, “You can make India win! Subscribe to @TSeries YouTube channel & make it the world’s biggest. Good luck @itsBhushanKumar It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries, is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube”.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs, and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalog of music across languages and genres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More