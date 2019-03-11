Country’s leading singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa came forward in support of Bhushan Kumar’s motive of making Bharat number one by making T-Series the number one YouTube channel worldwide.
Mika Singh took to his social media showed his support towards making Bharat number one, he wrote, “Proud of you bhaaji:) You have the blessings of your father, the creator of @TSeries who has given a chance to so many singers. You are now doing the same, promoting good music with new talent. God bless you. No doubt @TSeries channel is No.1 worldwide. Jai Mata di🙏”.
Guru Randhawa also tweeted, “Let’s do this 🔥 India go to http://YouTube.com/tseries and subscribe 🙏”.
While Indian artists have been lending their support to make T-Series number one, NRI artist like Rameet Sandhu who also has lent her support by tweeting about the same she said, “It’s so exciting to know that @tseries.official, is on the way of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Congrats! @itsBhushanKumar
buzzing to be a part of this team 🔥 can’t wait to show you what iv got ready to release this year 💪🏼🔥”
After Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, now the actor Aparshakti Khurana also has tweeted, “You can make India win! Subscribe to @TSeries YouTube channel & make it the world’s biggest. Good luck @itsBhushanKumar It’s so exciting to know that @Tseries, is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube channel in the world! Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube”.
Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs, and film trailers.
T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalog of music across languages and genres.
