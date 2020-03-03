In the video, it is seen that Kapil is very busy playing the video that he did not even notice Mika Singh making his video. The video shows Kapil Sharma's multi-talented side.

Mika Singh shares a video of Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma, who is known for his perfect comic timing and is very popular among all the generations for it. At present, he is hosting the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil is also known for his singing skills, in fact, he is a comedian turned hosts who sing well. He never misses an opportunity to sing or to play musical instruments in his how.reacently something of this sort happened when he candidly got captured.

Kapil Sharma and popular singer Mika Singh were together when Sharma tried playing the drums. He was playing so well and was so busy with it that when Mika captured him on his camera he was very candid. Sharma was enjoying himself a lot.

Mika praised him a lot and complimented him on his music skills. Mika and Kapil are very close friends and are often seen jamming together. they often organize musical nights at their homes which is attended by different singers.

Currently, the show of Kapil is running extremely successful, he is doing great in his career and is reaching heights. Recently the show completed its 100 episodes and a huge party was organized for the cast and crew of the show. Bharti Singh, Kiu Sharda, Kapil, Krushna and others were seen enjoying a lot at the party.

The Kapil Sharma Show is getting a very goof TRP. The show will soon grace the star cast of Ramayan, TV show. If we talk about the present front Kapil got married in January 2018 with Ginni. On 10th December 2019, they became proud parents of baby girl Anayra. She was born just somedays before their first anniversary.

