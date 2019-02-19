The most awaited movie Milan Talkies first look is out. In the film, Ali Fazal will be seen opposite Shraddha Srinath. Milan Talkies has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and the whole shoot is done in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the film is a desi love story that is really close to the director's heart.

Milan Talkies is a love story set in the time when single screen theatres were still prominent in India. The film has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Touted as a desi love story, the film stars Ali Faizal and Shraddha Srinath. Talking about his film, director Tigmanshu has said in a press statement that Milan Talkies is very close to his heart. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film is a desi romantic love story. Praising Ali and Shraddha’s performance, the filmmaker is really looking forward to showcase the film to the audience. He added that he hopes they like it. Apart from Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, Milan Talkies also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher.

When Ali Faizal was asked about his favourite part in the movie, he replied that what really striked him is that this boy works at a projection room that serves a means of communication to the outside world in a small city and is unable to express his love to his girlfriend. It is a story that revolves around them in the period when the single screens were making a big shift to multiplexes. He added that it is an unconventional love story.

Trailer out tomorrow… First look poster of #MilanTalkies… Stars Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Reecha Sinha and Sikandar Kher… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… Produced by PS Chhatwal… 15 March 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/7qtZNW5wHW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Slated to hit the screens on March 15, the trailer of Milan Talkies will be out on Wednesday. Producer P S Chhatwal also said that he is happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia. With a different love story that is high on entertainment quotient, the makers are looking forward to the film release on March 15th. After Mirzapur web series, Ali Faizal is coming up with this movie and fans are eagerly waiting to watch his movie.

