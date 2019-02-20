Milan Talkies trailer: The highly-anticipated trailer of Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath's upcoming romantic-drama Milan Talkies is out and the film trailer has raised the expectations of fans with an engaging love story! The film has been helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Milan Talkies trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath-starrer Milan Talkies has finally been released by the makers of the film on February 20, 2019. The trailer shows the love story between Ali and Shraddha who face miserable circumstances and go through tough times to fight for their love. The film is set in the backdrop of a small town in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around the love story of a boy who wants to be a filmmaker and falls in love with a girl-next-door and how they face several problems after they fall in love with each other.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher and Reecha Sinha and has been helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia who is best known for his role of Ramadheer Singh in Anurag Kashyap’s iconic film Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Milan Talkies takes you back to early 2000s when there were only single-screen movie theatres and how the love story revolves around the movie theatre called Milan Talkies. it is one of the most anticipated films of the year and also marks the big Bollywood debut of South actress Shraddha Srinath who is best known for her work in Tamil and Kannada film industries.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Mirzapur and was also seen in comedy-drama Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Milan Talkies is slated to hit the silver screen on March 15 this year. The film has been backed by P. S. Chhatwal under the banner of A Filmy Keeda Productions Pvt Ltd Venture.

