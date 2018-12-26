Hollywood power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend. The speculations started making headlines after Liam's friend Conrad Carr shared a few photos on his Instagram account. In one of the videos surfacing on social media, Mr and Mrs balloons can be seen decorated in the background.

It is a moment of celebration and joy for the all the Smilers across the world as Power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have apparently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony over the weekend. The wedding reports started hitting the headlines after Liam’s friend Conrad Carr shared a series of photos on his Instagram account from the wedding ceremony that later took the Internet like a wildfire and sparked frenzy among fans.

In the photos shared by Conrad, the couple can be seen cutting a white floral cake with the wedding guests against the backdrop of the venue decorated with fairylights and balloons. With the balloons of Mr and Mrs visible in the background, the speculations have gained momentum and social media users are eagerly waiting for Miley and Liam’s official confirmation. While Miley is looking stunning in a white off-shoulder gown, Liam is complementing her perfectly in a tuxedo.

Have a look at the photos going viral on social media:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met in 2010 on the sets of Disney film The Last Song. After seeing each other for a while, the duo exchanged rings in 2012 but parted ways the next year only to come back together stronger and wiser. The duo reunited in 2016 and never shied away from keeping their relationship away from the public eye.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the wedding speculations:

I’m so happy Miley and Liam got married, I wish them nothing but joy and happiness together. Always have been and always will be my favourite couple. ❤️❤️❤️#MileyCyrus #LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/CxBXVuzkay — King Cyrus Hemsworth  (@AdeleOutdid97) December 24, 2018

I still can’t get over the fact that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married!! ❤️❤️❤️ My heart 😭 I’m so happy #MileyCyrus #MileyMarried #LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/OBBmN8tq3H — King Cyrus Hemsworth  (@AdeleOutdid97) December 24, 2018

