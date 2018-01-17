Fitness expert Milind Soman is known for his active lifestyle and fit physique. Titled, Ironman in 2015 after completing The Ironman Challenge, a triathlon which includes a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2-km cycle ride and 42.2-km run raced in that order without a break in 15 hours and 19 minutes. He recently asked for company on his daily 7-hour run on Twitter and the replies are as funny as they get.

Milind Soman is known for his active lifestyle and gorgeously fit physique. Titled, Ironman in 2015 after completing The Ironman Challenge, a triathlon which includes a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2-km cycle ride and 42.2-km run raced in that order without a break in 15 hours and 19 minutes, he has held a Limca record for running 1,500 km in 30 days time for Greenathon and is also the ambassador of Pinkathon, India’s biggest ‘women only’ marathon. Soman, a fitness inspiration has always put his achievements and goals on social media.

Soman who first started out as a model after doing a cameo in Alisha Chinai’s Made in India, music video in 1995 and rose to fame when he took the lead role in the Indian science fiction TV Series Captain Vyom in 1998. He started his journey in films with 16 December (2002). Although Soman has not had a successful Bollywood career, he did become a knows face in the fashion and fitness industry and had hosted the current season of India’s Next Top Model.

Milind took to Twitter to talk about his new year’s resolution and Twitterati could not control their reactions.

Guys this year, I’m starting a new fitness resolution! Doing a 7 Hour Marathon every day! Yup, you read that right. Who wants to join me? #7hourmarathon — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 16, 2018

Here is how the Indian Twitter audience reacted to this request:

Sure, I’ll join. Only I will be running on this planet. pic.twitter.com/1g1q7Yw2Gu — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) January 16, 2018

Marathon sleeping session. I m with you — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2018

Even my phone's battery doesn't run continuously for 7 hours… And then there's this guy. 😂 — Jainam राnka (@i_am_jmr) January 16, 2018

If I could run that much, I'd have run away from all my problems by now. — Kashyap (@kashyap_j) January 17, 2018

While Milind Soman has already started his daily 7-hour runs and is documenting them on Twitter, people are still not sure how anyone can afford to do so with an 8-9 hour work shift and the necessary 6-hour sleep without probably dying. Milind Soman is welcome to run and keep that body in shape as we sit on our couches, admiring it and eating pizza!