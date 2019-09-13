Milind Soman, the supermodel-actor who is married to Ankita Konwar and the couple face major online trolling because of their age gap of 26 years. Recently, there is a comment made by the supermodel which has left the internet in perpetual confusion.
Milind’s comment came from an ad where he reads social media comments, in which a person wrote that Ankita should call him Papa Ji to which he replies that Ankita calls me that sometimes.
Milind’s comment is receiving various reactions from Twitterati, some have reacted in a positive way and others are out in a rage and from all these trolls are getting their way again.
#FridayFaces 😊 back to hectic schedules in Delhi right now, difficult to imagine that just 5 days ago I was meeting friends like this in the wild of east Africa !! All ready for the weekend people?? 😋 . . . #flashbackfriday #FridayFace #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love 📷 @ankita_earthy
One of the users commented that there is nothing wrong with it as age is just a number and they are brave enough to say it, the other responded to it by saying OMG! What did I Read! Why!!!, other person wrote PapaJi is greater than Daddy, some of them reacted by saying PapaJi is the Hindi version for saying give it to me Daddy and the others are reacting by sending GIf’s saying Sigmund Freud Ghost is dancing.
— Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) September 12, 2019
चीनी पापाजी
— Chirag (@igot10on10) September 12, 2019
Nothing wrong with that.. they’re brave enough to say it as it is.. Age is just a number
— bashu subedi (@BashuSubedi) September 12, 2019
dude the age gap is 26 years you gotta respect your elders XDD
— panic.exe (@_akashgosai_) September 12, 2019
Oh god 🤮 btw a similar thing happens in #SriLanka as well . But there’s another different category as well, If the husband is like 4 or 5 years older some women call them Aiyya which means old brother 🙄🤦🏾♂️ . When being #lame becomes a trend I guess 😂.
— RAMI WEERASEKARE (@RAMIWEERASEKARE) September 12, 2019
Milind and Ankita are always in the headline as the trolls are always up with hate comments for them and to this Ankita has said that if you are with someone that makes the whole society happy about it but you are not happy with that person, what is the point of being in that relationship. Milind has also said that yes there is a huge age difference and so is with his mother and his age and added that society has created the wall for people who fall in love, the wall of race, religion, country, age, gender and it should be on the people to choose who they love and has nothing to do with the society.
The more #India runs, the further it shall progress. And I stand in support of the #IndianNavy, urging you to sign up for the WNC Navy Half Marathon using your #Mastercard Because for every registration, @mastercardindia will donate Rs. 50 to Sankalp, a school for special children managed by the Indian Navy. Visit the link to register – http://bit.ly/MCNavyRegistration #StartSomethingPriceless @wncnavyhalfmarathon
JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so 😋😋😋 so proud of you sweetheart 🌝 You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness ❤ #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost 😊 #africa #alwaysandforever 📷 Fredy