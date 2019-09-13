Milind Soman comments in an ad by saying that his wife sometimes calls him Papaji has left the internet in confusion.

Milind Soman, the supermodel-actor who is married to Ankita Konwar and the couple face major online trolling because of their age gap of 26 years. Recently, there is a comment made by the supermodel which has left the internet in perpetual confusion.

Milind’s comment came from an ad where he reads social media comments, in which a person wrote that Ankita should call him Papa Ji to which he replies that Ankita calls me that sometimes.

Milind’s comment is receiving various reactions from Twitterati, some have reacted in a positive way and others are out in a rage and from all these trolls are getting their way again.

One of the users commented that there is nothing wrong with it as age is just a number and they are brave enough to say it, the other responded to it by saying OMG! What did I Read! Why!!!, other person wrote PapaJi is greater than Daddy, some of them reacted by saying PapaJi is the Hindi version for saying give it to me Daddy and the others are reacting by sending GIf’s saying Sigmund Freud Ghost is dancing.

Nothing wrong with that.. they’re brave enough to say it as it is.. Age is just a number — bashu subedi (@BashuSubedi) September 12, 2019

dude the age gap is 26 years you gotta respect your elders XDD — panic.exe (@_akashgosai_) September 12, 2019

Oh god 🤮 btw a similar thing happens in #SriLanka as well . But there’s another different category as well, If the husband is like 4 or 5 years older some women call them Aiyya which means old brother 🙄🤦🏾‍♂️ . When being #lame becomes a trend I guess 😂. — RAMI WEERASEKARE (@RAMIWEERASEKARE) September 12, 2019

Milind and Ankita are always in the headline as the trolls are always up with hate comments for them and to this Ankita has said that if you are with someone that makes the whole society happy about it but you are not happy with that person, what is the point of being in that relationship. Milind has also said that yes there is a huge age difference and so is with his mother and his age and added that society has created the wall for people who fall in love, the wall of race, religion, country, age, gender and it should be on the people to choose who they love and has nothing to do with the society.

