Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's wedding was a beautiful combination of Assamese and Maharashtrian wedding style. The pre-wedding rituals took place on Saturday and the pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremony were shared by their close friends—fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra, musician Devashish Guruji and photographer Anju KP.

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman on Sunday morning got married to his girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Alibaug, Mumbai. Milind and Ankita were dating each other for the last four years and even though there is a huge age gap between the two fitness enthusiasts, they both give us serious relationship goals. On their special day, they were accompanied by their family members and a few close friends as their wedding took place at a farmhouse in Alibaug. The pictures from their wedding have been shared on various social media sites by their fans and friends.

It was a beautiful combination of Assamese and Maharashtrian wedding style. The pre-wedding rituals took place on Saturday and the pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremony were shared by their close friends—fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra, musician Devashish Guruji, and photographer Anju KP. While the 52-year-old actor-turned-fitness enthusiast was wearing a cream-gold kurta pyjama, his wife looked stunning in a crisp cream-golden sari to match her husband’s attire. Ankita wore minimal jewelry as she carried that priceless smile on her beautiful place. Ankita arrived under a veil of mogra flowers, held aloft by her relatives.

A few days back grapevines were abuzz with rumours of breakup between Milind and Ankita, however, the lovely duo refuted reports with a romantic picture on Instagram. “#focus on the good 😊 #BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove,” Milind captioned the image. This is Milind’s second marriage, after separating from his ex-wife Mylene Jampanoi, a French actor.

Milind Soman shot to fame with music video Made In India. He was last seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Chef and has featured in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. For unversed, born in Guwahati, Assam, Ankita’s real name is Sunkusmita Konwar, says a report. Ankita was born to Niranjana Konwar and Nagen Konwar. She joined the Air Asia as a cabin crew executive in 2013.

