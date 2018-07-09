Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar look breathtaking as they come together for a photo-shoot for the first time. Captured by Victoria Krundysheva, the photoshoot was for an up-scale bag brand. The duo had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug on April 22, 2018.

Former model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been ruling over the hearts of millions of women with his jaw-dropping photoshoots over the years. However, for his latest one, Milind came in front of the camera with the love of his life Ankita Konwar and she is totally stealing his thunder. Shot by conceptual fashion photographer Victoria Krundysheva for an up-scale bag brand, the newly-wed Milind and Ankita are looking like a million bucks and the pictures definitely reflect their sizzling on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry.

In the first photo, Milind can be seen posing along with his lady love Ankita in an all-black outfit while Ankita can be seen posing in cold shoulder black gown styled with an embellished headgear. In the second photo, Milind is seen lying against a colourful background wearing a brown ruffle shirt paired with brown pants and styled by a grey blazer while Ankita is dressed in a white floral dress.

In the final and last photo, the couple look jaw-dropping as Milind is seen wearing an all-black outfit while Ankita is looking absolutely gorgeous in a black gown.

Have a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s photos from their latest photoshoot here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on April 22, 2018. The wedding ceremony, which was held in accordance with traditional Assamese rituals, was attended by close friends and family in attendance. After the weekend ceremony in Alibaug, Milind broke the good news to his fans with a candid photo on his official Instagram account where the duo can be seen posing for the camera in another direction.

