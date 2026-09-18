LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, through adoption. Brown shared the first glimpse of her newborn son on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Image: Instagram)
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 11:15 IST

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly added another member to their already growing family. The Stranger Things star and her husband have been blessed with their second child through adoption, as per a report quoting an insider from their circle.



The couple, who have always maintained secrecy about their personal lives, have not officially confirmed the addition of the second child into their family. Therefore, little is known about the newborn child as most of the things are a mystery to everyone else except Brown and Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Family Has Grown Again

In August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi became the proud parents of a baby girl through the adoption process. While breaking the news, the couple made it quite clear that they wished to maintain the privacy of their newly formed family.

Since having the baby girl, very few snapshots of their lives outside the limelight have been seen by people. The little girl has stayed mostly out of sight of the public eye, and Brown and Bongiovi have kept the name of their baby a secret along with the pictures of their new addition to the family.

Did Brown Accidentally Give Fans A Clue?

It is also possible that Brown herself might have given a sneak peek of her altered family life early this month. This was when she posted videos from a family holiday to the Italian Alps on September 7. In one of those videos, it can be seen that Brown carried her daughter, while Bongiovi was walking alongside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

It seemed to have contained a baby, though the face or identity of the baby could not be confirmed. It is worth noting that there was no announcement by Brown regarding her being a second-time mother. But after the recent story, much attention has been paid to the video.

Adoption Has Always Been Close To Millie Bobby Brown’s Heart

In the past, Brown has talked about how much she wanted to adopt. During her appearance on Not Gonna Lie by Kylie Kelce in June 2026, the actress remembers dreaming of adopting kids when she was a little girl herself. Brown stated that adoption had always been a dream of hers from a very young age.

Furthermore, Brown made it clear that her interest in adoption had nothing to do with rejecting the idea of having biological kids. She has admitted that she wished to have children of her own someday but wanted adoption to be a part of her parenting experience. Brown and Bongiovi have spent some time learning about adoption before starting a family.

A Private Family Life Away From Hollywood

Brown and Bongiovi have managed to keep a fairly low profile even while always under public scrutiny. The couple got together in 2021 and were married in 2024. Similarly, the process of their becoming parents has been conducted behind the scenes, with the couple sharing only some of the chosen photos with their fans.

With the above news being true, the couple can be considered parents of two children – both adopted. For now, the couple remains silent about their new offspring.

ALSO READ: Daayra Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran Are Excellent, But Meghna Gulzar’s Crime Drama Holds Back

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

RELATED News

KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

Shabana Azmi B’Day SPL: From A Shashi Kapoor Crush To 5 National Awards — The Untold Stories Behind Her Legendary Career

Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

Shah Rukh-Gauri To Sonakshi-Zaheer: Bollywood’s Interfaith Marriages Through The Years – See Pics

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 23,300 As Crude Prices Ease

Hardik Pandya’s Comeback: When Will Team India All-Rounder Return To International Comeback? Gautam Gambhir Drops Massive Fitness Update

Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

Clothes Over Clothes! ‘Uncles’ Stared So Much At Connaught Place That She Had To Cover Up

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Australia Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Umair Viral Video 7:11: Pakistani Leaked MMS Searches Surge On Social Media, Here’s The Truth

IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win

Mother Admits To Having Physical Relation ‘Only About 100 Times’ With Son Since He Turned 18

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo
Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo
Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo
Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo
Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

QUICK LINKS