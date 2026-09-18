Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jake Bongiovi Through Adoption — See First Photo

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly added another member to their already growing family. The Stranger Things star and her husband have been blessed with their second child through adoption, as per a report quoting an insider from their circle.







The couple, who have always maintained secrecy about their personal lives, have not officially confirmed the addition of the second child into their family. Therefore, little is known about the newborn child as most of the things are a mystery to everyone else except Brown and Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Family Has Grown Again

In August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi became the proud parents of a baby girl through the adoption process. While breaking the news, the couple made it quite clear that they wished to maintain the privacy of their newly formed family.

Since having the baby girl, very few snapshots of their lives outside the limelight have been seen by people. The little girl has stayed mostly out of sight of the public eye, and Brown and Bongiovi have kept the name of their baby a secret along with the pictures of their new addition to the family.

Did Brown Accidentally Give Fans A Clue?

It is also possible that Brown herself might have given a sneak peek of her altered family life early this month. This was when she posted videos from a family holiday to the Italian Alps on September 7. In one of those videos, it can be seen that Brown carried her daughter, while Bongiovi was walking alongside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

It seemed to have contained a baby, though the face or identity of the baby could not be confirmed. It is worth noting that there was no announcement by Brown regarding her being a second-time mother. But after the recent story, much attention has been paid to the video.

Adoption Has Always Been Close To Millie Bobby Brown’s Heart

In the past, Brown has talked about how much she wanted to adopt. During her appearance on Not Gonna Lie by Kylie Kelce in June 2026, the actress remembers dreaming of adopting kids when she was a little girl herself. Brown stated that adoption had always been a dream of hers from a very young age.

Furthermore, Brown made it clear that her interest in adoption had nothing to do with rejecting the idea of having biological kids. She has admitted that she wished to have children of her own someday but wanted adoption to be a part of her parenting experience. Brown and Bongiovi have spent some time learning about adoption before starting a family.

A Private Family Life Away From Hollywood

Brown and Bongiovi have managed to keep a fairly low profile even while always under public scrutiny. The couple got together in 2021 and were married in 2024. Similarly, the process of their becoming parents has been conducted behind the scenes, with the couple sharing only some of the chosen photos with their fans.

With the above news being true, the couple can be considered parents of two children – both adopted. For now, the couple remains silent about their new offspring.

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