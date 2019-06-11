The Punjabi Superhit singer Milland Gaba is out with his latest song Zindagi Ki Paudi. The song is not peppy like other Punjabi songs instead, it’s a love ballad. Tune in and fall in love with the track.

Our very favourite Milland Gaba’s next song is out. The video –streaming app youtube is flooded with his back to back Punjabi Superhits. Sneak a peek into his latest song Zindagi Ki Paudi. It is a love ballad, unlike other Punjabi peppy songs. The song was released on 6 June. Since its release, the song has garnered a million views and has become the song of the season.

Along with Millind Gaba, the song also features Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The track displays commitment of love. In the song, the two are taking the training at a Hotel Management course. In the midst of learning, Millind learns a secret and his life takes an altogether different route. The song highlights the battle of life against time.

The video is shot in the outskirts of Armenia. The song is a promise of a journey of two lovers. The video is conceptualized by Millind himself. The song has been written by Nirmaan and directed by Shabby Singh. Milind was the vocalist and gave music to the song.

Milind is known for his songs like She don’t know, Yar Mor Do, Nazar Lag Gai, Mai Teri Ho Gayi and many more. Besides these, he has given songs like Saddi Dilli for Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, Welcome Back(Title Track), Malamaal for Housefull 3, Jimmy Choo for Friday, Oh Ho Ho/ Soni De Nakhre in 2018 for T-series mixtape, Kalesh in 2018 for Kalesh and Dil Di Nazar remake for Satellite Shankar.

Milind Gaba is one of the most sensational Punjabi singers.

