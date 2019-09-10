Milo Na Tum song: Gajendra Verma has come up with his new hit peppy track and has starred Tina Ahuja in it, she is the daughter of Govinda and is winning the hearts with her new album song.

Tera Ghata fame Gajendra Verma has now recreated the song Milo Na Tum from the film Heer Ranjha, which was a 1970 film. Tera Ghata created fire on the internet and now the singer of this song has come up with new hit video track which filmed Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja in it.

The video of the song released today and in just a few hours it got a million views in it, the video song has been directed by Aman Prajapat and the song shows some quirky dance moves which is choreographed by Sewarth Srivastava.

In this song, Tina Ahuja is looking gorgeous in her white crop top and black thigh-high slit skirt which made her look even hotter. Gajendra Verma and Tina Ahuja are in a party, enjoying and is beating the head of a pervert who is trying to catcall girls in the party, the duo is looking beautiful together. And, no second thought about it that the song is going to make you hit the floor.

Tina Ahuja made Bollywood debut with Second Hand Jawani which was a Rom-Com film and was released in 2015, it also had Gippy Garewal in it. Now, Tina made her album song debut with Gajendra Verma in Milo Na Tum, the original version of this song was by Lata Mangeshkar and is still evergreen in our hearts.

Tina is the daughter of Govinda and as he says she is his Hero No.1, he is the iconic actor of Bollywood industry and has given a number of hit films and peppy songs. Govinda was last seen in the film Fry-Day and will be seen this year Bhagwan Ke Liye Mujhe Chhod Do, the cast of the film is not yet final but will soon start the shoot of the film and is expected to hit the cinemas next year.

