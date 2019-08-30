Mimi first poster: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is all set to impress the fans with her next project titled Mimi. Moreover, this project is a reunite for Kriti Sanon with Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan and costar Pankaj Tripathi.

Kriti Sanon to share screen with Pankaj Tripathi in her next

Mimi first poster: After winning hearts by featuring in hit films like Bareilly ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is back with her new project titled Mimi. The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar, who is known for films like Lalbaugchi Rani and Luka Chuppi. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon will share the screens with Pankaj Tripathi and will reunite with producer Dinesh Vijan for the project.

Dinesh Vijan has reportedly bought the team of Luka Chuppi back and is all set for this new project which will is based on an award-winning Malayalam film– Mala Aai Vhhaychay. As per reports, the film is based on surrogacy. It seems that after back to back content-rich films like Stree, Badlapur and Hindi Medium, Dinesh is back with Mimi.

In an interview, Dinesh revealed that there is something unique in narrating touching stories, especially based on true events. He further added that Mimi is a special film which showcases the relationship of a woman, who doesn’t want to be a mother and another who can’t wait to become one. The most interesting part is the humor vein that is attached to the entire story.

Have a look at the first poster of Mimi–

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in comedy film Housefull 4 with costars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and Rana Duggabati in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens this Diwali. Post to Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon will also be seen with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in historic period drama film Panipat.

