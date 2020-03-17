Minal Mogam is reportedly going to enter Star Plus popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mahesh's (Prerna's brother) wife. Here are details about her character in the show:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is amidst a quite interesting plot where the makers have turned the tables with Erica Fernandes’s revengeful and strong character. Now, another actor is going to make an entry to the popular show which might add spark to the flame.

As per recent reports, Minal Mogam is going to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay and she will be seen as Mahesh’s (Prerna’s brother) wife in the show. Her character as Mahesh’s wife would have several characteristics like being bossy and controlling over her on-screen husband.

According to the reports, her character would be so dominating that she would humiliate Mahesh and the Sharma family. Seems like her character might bring another twist to the show.

Have a look at Kasautii Zindagii Kay latest preview:

Minal Mogam has done various shows like Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai, Udaan and many others.

Currently, the show shares the story of Prerna who has come back after 8 years to destroy Anurag’s happiness.

The show has cast a huge bunch of talented actors such as Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, among the prominent characters of the show.

As earlier shown Anurag killed Prerna in order to save her from being threatened under Komolika’s footage where Prerna pushed Viraj off a cliff. Unknown about the reality, Prerna after 8 years has come back strong-willed, to avenge her death from the latter.

The show is definitely going to become even more interesting and would draw the audience’s attention in no time as Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 1 did earlier.

