In a bid to win the trust of the common man following political plunge, actor Rajinikanth has removed 'superstar'tag from his Twitter handle. The actor is however yet to make a change in his Twitter bio which still reads — 'The official handle of superstar Rajinikanth'. The actor had earlier said he was ready to enter the world of politics and try and fill the void Jayalalithaa's demise left in the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Actor Rajinikanth who is set to enter the world of politics has sent out a strong message by removing ‘superstar’ from his Twitter handle. Now his username on the micro-blogging platform will be just @rajinikanth and not @superstarrajini. The actor is however yet to make a change in his Twitter bio which still reads — ‘The official handle of superstar Rajinikanth’. Earlier this week, the Tamil actor made his first political speech while unveiling the statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR).

On the occasion, Rajinikanth had promised good governance and spiritual politics in a 30-minute speech delivered before students and the public. During his speech, the Tamil superstar stressed that the state needed powerful leaders who could emulate the MGR model of ‘good governance’. he added that he felt ready to take the political plunge and fill the void created in the state’s politics by the demise of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, Rajinikanth’s rival Kamal Haasan had also taken the political plunge by floating Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre). “People are asking me if I am left or right (in ideology). That’s why we have ‘maiam’ (centre) in our party (name). We will absorb all good things from whichever direction they come,” the actor had said while announcing the party. During the launch, he promised quality education and said he was determined to end propaganda on caste and religious lines and eradicate corruption from the state. Haasan has also wished luck to Rajinikanth on his political entry.

