Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently issued a letter to all the producers and showmakers to immediately clear all the pending payments of TV cast and crew.

This won’t be wrong to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everything from people and their health to their businesses and industries. While many countries are working hard to bring everything back to normal, many are still struggling with the outbreak. One of the industries which has largely been affected by the pandemic is the entertainment industry. Further, the problem has taken a new turn as now the people have started facing financial crunch and there is no certain date for the resumption of work.

According to a report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked all the showmakers and the production houses to clear all the pending payments of the cast and crew who have worked with the houses till March 2020. All these instructions were given to the producers and the showmakers through a letter on Friday. The letter urged the producers to clear all the payments at the earliest.

The letter also read that the pandemic has led to a financial downturn to large sections of the economy. Though the entire industry is facing a problem, the livelihood of all the employees working in the same industry is also important. Moreover, the cast and crew who have not been paid for months are the ones who is suffering the most due to the outbreak and the lockdown.

Now, due to budget constraints and many other reasons, producers of many hit shows like Naagin 4 featuring Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winget, and Shivin Narang, Patiala Babes featuring Ashnoor Kaur and Saisha Bajaj have also gone off air.

