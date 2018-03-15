She's hot, She's sexy and She's beautiful, She is none other than Shahid Kapoor's darling wife Mira Kapoor. From a college graduate to emerging as a style icon, Mira Kapoor has aced as a perfect wife, perfect mother and a strong individual. Time and again, Mira has proved that she is not afraid to reflect her individual self and speak her heart out. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Kapoor that will win your hearts.

From a college graduate to emerging as one of the most stylish and influential star wives of the Bollywood industry, Mira Rajput Kapoor has had an incredible journey towards stardom. Envying millions of fans by marrying the hottest bachelor of the B’town, attracting criticism for saying her heart out loud and sizzling at the red carpet events, Mira has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz. A perfect wife, a perfect mother and a incredible personality, Mira rules over the hearts of not just Shahid’s fans but has also built her own fan army.

On being a star-wife, Mira Kapoor had recently a leading daily, “The concept of the star wife is outdated. You can either brush it aside or give it importance. I am a wife, yes, and my husband is a star. If you wish to put the two together, you are going to get a star wife. I love him for who he is; I don’t care that he is an actor. It’s part of the package. I can’t say, I love you, but I don’t like your profession. Before I got married, it was easy to say ‘this one is like that’ or ‘so and so is that kind of a person’. Now, being on this side of the fence, it’s extremely difficult when I am scrutinised.”

When Mira was asked if she has any future career plans, she said, “Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle,” but only after having a second baby after Misha Kapoor. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Kapoor that has won our hearts:

