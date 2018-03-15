From a college graduate to emerging as one of the most stylish and influential star wives of the Bollywood industry, Mira Rajput Kapoor has had an incredible journey towards stardom. Envying millions of fans by marrying the hottest bachelor of the B’town, attracting criticism for saying her heart out loud and sizzling at the red carpet events, Mira has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz. A perfect wife, a perfect mother and a incredible personality, Mira rules over the hearts of not just Shahid’s fans but has also built her own fan army.

On being a star-wife, Mira Kapoor had recently a leading daily, “The concept of the star wife is outdated. You can either brush it aside or give it importance. I am a wife, yes, and my husband is a star. If you wish to put the two together, you are going to get a star wife. I love him for who he is; I don’t care that he is an actor. It’s part of the package. I can’t say, I love you, but I don’t like your profession. Before I got married, it was easy to say ‘this one is like that’ or ‘so and so is that kind of a person’. Now, being on this side of the fence, it’s extremely difficult when I am scrutinised.”

Also Read: Bruna Abdullah photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bruna Abdullah

When Mira was asked if she has any future career plans, she said, “Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle,” but only after having a second baby after Misha Kapoor. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Kapoor that has won our hearts:

Also Read: Palak Tiwari photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Palak Tiwari

Mira Rajput Kapoor gives a sexy twist to a saree at a latest award function.
Mira Kapoor steals hearts in her traditional look.
Bollywood power couple Mira Kapoor and Shahid kapoor redefine loyalty in this photo.
Mira Kapoor looks breathtaking in this black and white photo.
Mira Kapoor mesmerises her fans with her sexy eyes.
Sun-Kissed Mira Kapoor is all what represents natural beauty.
Mira Kapoor dazzles in a beautiful golden and off-white lehenga.
Mira Kapoor is truly, madly and deeply in love with her husband Shahid Kapoor.
Style icon Mira Kapoor dazzles in a sexy white gown.
Can we get over Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s adorable chemistry? Never.
Mira Kapoor shows off her hot and sexy avatar in this stunning photo.
Mira Kapoor looks ever-so-glowing with Shahid Kapoor in this mirror selfie.
Oh-so-beautiful Mira Kapoor wins hearts in her glam avatar.
Mira Kapoor dazzles the red carpet in her sexy black gown.
Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor set couple goals in this adorable photo.

❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Always stand tall. @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

@mira.kapoor ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mirakapoor_fc) on

@mira.kapoor ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mirakapoor_fc) on

@mira.kapoor ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mirakapoor_fc) on

@mira.kapoor 🌸

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mirakapoor_fc) on

@mira.kapoor @shahidkapoor ❤️ ❤️

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mirakapoor_fc) on

Also Read: Nayanthara Photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Nayanthara (aka) Nayantara

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App