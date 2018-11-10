Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor who frequently updates her followers with her family photographs on Instagram has shared a throwback photograph of Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. In the photograph, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter look dapper. Shahid Kapoor wore a white T-shirt with denim jacket. While kid Ishaan looks super cute in his blue and yellow jersey.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor never misses any opportunity in sharing gleeful photos of her family. Be it festivals or family weddings, she has always made sure to share the photographs with her followers. This time, she took to Instagram on Friday, November 9, 2018, to share a throwback photo of Shahid Kapoor and his brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter from the early days.

In the Instagram story, Mira captioned the photograph as ‘style game on point’. In the photos, dapper Shahid Kapoor wore white T-shirt and denim jacket while kid Ishaan is seen in a yellow-blue jersey and looks super adorable. For the uninitiated, Ishaan is Shahid’s half-brother who is the son of Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem and her second husband Rajesh Khattar.

The duo never fails to give siblings relationship goals. Check out their fun-filled photographs.

Talking about his equation with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter said that said that he shared a rare equation with Shahid Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor loves to play the big brother card but simultaneously, he makes sure to talk to him like a friend and share his experiences.

Interestingly, he is in a similar position when Shahid used to be. they both began acting at the same age. They’ve had similar trajectories. So now they can exchange perspectives.

Ishaan Khatter recently made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. fans widely his acting skills in the movie. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie revolves around the tragic love story of Madhu and Parthavi. With a budget of Rs 41 crores, the film performed well on the Box office. It earned Rs 110.11 crores in the domestic market.

In Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Ishaan Khatter worked with Shahid as a child actor. He also assisted in the production of Shahid’s film Udta Punjab.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More