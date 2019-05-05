Mira Raput has shared a photograph of his adorable son Zain Kapoor on Instagram where Mira can be seen holding Zain Kapoor in the most charming manner. This is not the first time that Mira Rajput has shared Zain's photos on Instagram. Ample of times, cute Zain's photos have made several fans' days, this is merely an addition.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor who are blessed with a baby boy Zain Kapoor have hardly missed any chance in spending quality time with their adorable kiddos. They have also made sure to share memorable clicks with their fans on Instagram. Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Sunday May 5, 2019, to share a lovely photo fo his son Zain Kapoor.

In the caption, she wrote that Mom Stay cool. In the photograph, the mother-son looks too super cute together as they posed for the click. Mother Mira can be seen holding Zain tightly shows her immense love for her kid.

Soon after this post, the comment section was flooded with praises in the comments section. Till now this post has received 239,050 likes and the follower are continued to pour in their compliments.

View this post on Instagram Mom stay cool stay cool A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 5, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

Kapoor family’s photographs have always been memorable. Mira Rajput’s Instagram has become a perfect album of sweet family’s memories which can make any fans’ days.

Here are some of the joyful set of photos from Mira Rajput’s Instagram.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015. They have two kids- Misha Kapoor, Zain Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of those cute couples of B-town who have never missed any chance in spending time with each other. Be it their PDAs or dinner outings, the couple has successfully stolen the limelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App