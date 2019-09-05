Auteur filmmakers like Mira Nair, Deepa Mehta, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nandita Das have changed the face of Indian cinema with their art and feature films which are a treat for any movie buff who loves a real cinematic experience.

With all the masala entertainers and commercial Bollywood hits, it is only the pure cinema lover and movie buff who will know what the love for art cinema. While the masses go for masala action movies and cliched romantic films, we have some art films which are a pure treat for all cinema lovers.

Also, making such movies which showcase how non-commercial films can be another kind of cinematic experience which are not just made for minting money but also to keep art cinema alive. It takes a brilliant filmmaker to make such fine films which stay in your hearts forever.

In the world of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s larger-than-life cinema, there are directors like Mira Nair, Deepa Mehta, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nandita Das who have made some phenomenal art films which are pure gems for any cinema lover. Here is the list of all the spectacular work done by these filmmakers which keep our faith in cinema alive:

Mira Nair: The Indian origin filmmaker, based in the US, gave us some of the most iconic art films ever made—Salaam Bombay, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake. Her film Salaam Bombay was nominated in the Best Film category for Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language and Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film

Nandita Das: One of the best-known actors in the film fraternity, Nandita Das is not only known for her acting in art films such as Fire and Before The Rains but has also directed art films like Manto and Firaaq. Her film Firaaq was nominated Best Film and Best Screenplay at Asian Festival of First Films, Purple Orchid Award for Best Film at Asian Festival of First Films and Special Jury Award at International Film Festival of Kerala.

Deepa Mehta: Best known for making feature films like Water, Fire and Earth, Deepa Mehta has always beaten the odds and made cinema look close to reality and told the stories which were needed to be told. She is undoubtedly one of the bravest filmmakers who is known for choosing sensitive topics.

Konkona Sen Sharma: Not only a fine actor who has won several awards for her outstanding performance in films like 15, Park Avenue, Titli, Mr and Mrs Iyer and Talvar, she has also given us a phenomenal art film titled A Death In The Gunj for which she won the Mastercard Best India Female Filmmaker award and was nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the best director award.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App