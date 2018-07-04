Mira Rajput Kapoor who is pregnant with her second child in her latest Instagram photo is flaunting her baby bump with a cute smile on her face. In the photo, hubby Shahid Kapoor is looking at the baby bump with a cute smile. Mira is an avid social media user and keeps on posting photos of her with hubby Shahid and daughter Misha Kapoor.

Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with her second child was caught flaunting her baby bump while she was taking a walk with her superstar husband. Sharing her happiness for expecting a second child, Mira posted a cute and adorable photo with her husband Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram page saying that happiness … beside me and inside me. Mira Rajput Kapoor and her handsome husband had earlier made a lot of news in B-town when the couple was expecting their first child. Mira had given birth to baby girl, which the couple had named Misha Kapoor. The name Misha which is a combination of (Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid) was appreciated by fans and B-town celebs, reflecting the eternal bond that the couple has.

Flaunting her baby bump in the latest Instagram Photo, Mira Rajput Kapoor is wearing a pretty white skirt, with a beautiful and happy smile on her cheeks, while Shahid Kapoor eyes convey he’s too excited for his second child. The couple appeared in many gossip headlines when they expecting their first child.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is an avid user of social media and keeps on treating her fans with her latest photos in which she is enjoying life with her little girl and hubby Shahid Kapoor. Recently Mira had posted another photo of her with baby girl Misha. Check out these worth sharing photos.

Previously, while sharing about how she was dealing with her pregnancy, Mira Rajput Kapoor in one of her previous Instagram post during a party said that that one would be aware of how it feels that you have butterflies in your stomach but now just imagine it with two hands and two feet in there, with hiccups.”

