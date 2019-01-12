Mira Rajput has always given major fashion goals in stylish outfits. This time too, it is no different. Accompanying her mother, Mira Kapoor looks beautiful in her choice of dress. While she is enjoying her time with her mother, her husband Shahid Kapoor is busy working.

Mira Rajput Instagram photos: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput choice of outfits have always been trendsetting. Time and again, from her ethnic wears to modern outfits, she has always given major fashion goals. This time too, Mira Rajput looks stylish yet elegant. She chose to wear a peach coloured outfit with floral sleeves. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, she looks pretty in her outfit. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs on her Instagram handle. The paparazzi clicked her with her mother.

This is not the first time that Mira Kapoor has impressed her fans with her choice of outfits. Check out her more fashionable photographs.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor recently welcomed baby boy named Zain Kapoor. This is the second child of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Earlier, they gave birth to Misha Kapoor. Recently Mira Kapoor wished all her fans with New Year by sharing the most lovely photo of her family. The fouresome can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

While her husband Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More