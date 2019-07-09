Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and her daughter Misha are winning the Internet with their adorable photo on social media. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning a pink traditional attire.

Shahid Kapoor has found love in Mira Rajput and their little paradise including their kids Misha and Zain is too cute. Known for her impressive taste in fashion and style, Mira does not hold back from sharing their adorable family photos on social media that make everyone go awwww! As the Kapoor family ride high after the massive success of Kabir Singh, Mira has treated everyone with a cute photo of her and Misha in which they can be seen twinning in pink ethnic attire.

While Mira looks gorgeous in a teal suit with pink dupatta, her little doll is melting hearts as she smiles into the camera for a selfie. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 349,431 likes.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on July 7. To wish her husband, Mira shared an unseen photo from their wedding and captioned that Shahid makes her world and her go round. Meanwhile, Shahid shared the first ever photo of Mira on his phone.

Take a look at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram account:

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Kabir Singh, which is the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, is creating a storm at the box office. Despite sparking a conversation on toxic masculinity and ideas of romance, Kabir Singh has garnered a total collection of Rs 235.72 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App